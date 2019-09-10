Work begins on Critical Care Unit at RWMC

A 300-ton crane from R & C Welding can be seen for miles as it moves steel beams into place for the renovation and expansion of the Critical Care Unit at Regional West Medical Center. Other construction projects underway include connecting to a 1000 KW generator that will be used for emergency backup power and upgrading the HVAC system.

