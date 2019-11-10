SCOTTSBLUFF – The City of Scottsbluff would like to advise the motoring public that the 18th Street Plaza alley between Broadway and First Avenue will be closed for repair work, weather permitting.
The closure will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 for several days. The alley will be closed at 18th Street Plaza intersection so no through traffic will be allowed from 19th to 17th Street.
