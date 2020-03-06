GERING — Oregon Trail Community Foundation is excited to join forces with Scottsbluff and Gering Schools’ Foundations at the Spirit of Giving kickoff for WyoBraska Gives.

On Thursday, March 19, the foundation is inviting the community to come together in a powerful shared message that we are Stronger Together and to

Celebrate of the amazing accomplishments of both Scottsbluff and Gering Public Schools.

The event will be held 5 to 8 p.m. at Gering High School and is open to the public of all ages.

Patrons will be treated to delicious hors d’oeuvres provided by both SHS and GHS Culinary Arts classes. Patrons will enjoy a unique silent auction, BullCat 50/50 Bingo Raffle, as well as student-guided tours of the newly renovated Gering High School.