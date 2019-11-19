CHEYENNE, Wyoming — The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remain one of the oldest rivalries in college football, dubbed the Border War rivalry. Kickoff for the nationally televised game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium. Game day Friday will be busy with fans traveling from Colorado to Laramie on U.S. Highway 287 and Interstates 25 and 80.

On Nov. 22, law enforcement from across Wyoming and Colorado will be out in force and teaming up as part of a multi-state, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation.

Coordinated Enforcement efforts will take place in Albany and Laramie County, Wyoming, as well as Larimer and Weld County, Colorado, before, during, and after the game.

“One-third of Wyoming’s fatalities, this year are directly related to impaired driving,” said Col. Kebin Haller of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Make the right decision and designate a sober driver or use a ride-share.”

Agencies involved in Wyoming include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Police Department, and Wyoming State Parks.

Agencies involved in Colorado include the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Department, Loveland Police Department, CSU Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and the direction of travel.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there have been 136 fatalities on Wyoming roads in 2019 compared to 105 a year ago.