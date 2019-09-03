ALLIANCE – The Alliance Public Library will resume regular youth programming in September with Story time, LEGO Club, Coding Club, and crafts.

Parents of preschoolers, ages 3-6, are encouraged to register their children for story time, taking place each Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 1 p.m., with the same program at both sessions. Children will listen to stories, sing songs, and make a craft. Each session lasts 30-45 minutes and is a good chance for children to enjoy books while learning to work with other children in a group. Story time begins Sept. 3-5.

LEGO Club will run on Tuesdays afternoons from 3:45-4:45, starting Sept. 10. Students in Kindergarten and up are welcome to attend. They will use the library’s LEGO collection to develop their imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills as they build to meet challenges or to develop their own ideas. Teamwork is encouraged but students can also work on their own. The first time a student attends LEGO Club, a parent or guardian will be asked to fill out a registration form.

Coding Club will begin on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 3:45-4:45 with a special “Introduction to Scratch” session for students who did not attend Coding Club last year. The club is for those age 8 and older (students must be able to read and to work independently). The first session is limited to eight participants; please call or stop by the library to register your child. Computers will be provided for the children to use during the session. Regular Coding Club will resume on Sept. 12 for all interested students. They can bring a laptop or use one from the library. The Club will continue to meet on Thursdays from 3:45-4:45, and a parent is asked to fill out a registration form.

Make and Take crafts will be available on Fridays starting Sept. 6. Children and their parents or caretakers are invited to make a craft in the children’s section of the library. Supplies and instructions will be available at the circulation desk, with a different craft each Friday.

These activities are open to all children and will meet in the Library Community Rooms. There is no cost to attend. Schedules for the programs are available on the Alliance Public Library website, http://libraries.ne.gov/alliance and updates can be found on the library Facebook page.

For more information, please contact Elaine Connelly Bleisch, the children and youth services librarian, at 762-1387.