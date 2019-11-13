Western Nebraska Community College welcomed college staff, faculty and students as well as the public onto it’s Scottsbluff campus Wednesday, Nov. 13 for two open forums with president finalists Timothy Alvarez and Carmen Simone.

The open forums were held in the Plex at the Harms Center Wednesday afternoon, with each candidate having opportunities to engage with constituents for an hour.

As people entered the Plex, they received feedback cards where they were asked to identify each candidate’s strengths and weaknesses. The Board of Governors will review those comments during their meeting Thursday.

For Mary Barkeloo, former WNCC institutional research director, both candidates are good, making the decision tough for the board.

“I still care what happens at WNCC,” she said. “I hope the candidates understand the needs of the rural community, are sincere, and care for the area.”

Barkeloo added, “I hope they see how special the college is for the community.”

People in attendance, as well as people watching via a live feed, were able to ask questions of each candidate.

Both candidates fielded several questions about the college’s impact on the community and how they offer services that benefit local industries.

For Alvarez, addressing community needs requires engaging in conversations with businesses and schools.

“I would sit down with local school districts to help provide services in the best interests of the students,” he said. “We need to establish self-ownership in our students,”

Simone’s work history has afforded her opportunities to work not only as a college administrator, but also as a faculty member. From that, she said staff play a vital role in moving the college forward.

“I have a very special place in my heart for shared governance and for faculty-led governance,” Simone said. “It helped me be a better president at the institution because I got that feedback pretty regularly.”

If selected as the next president, Alvarez said his first step would be to get to know people.

“I’m a really firm believer in the first 90 days, so the first thing is I have to get around to meeting people,” Alvarez said. “I need to figure out where we currently are and what does the culture look like.”

He said he would also identify his learning agenda and where there are gaps in knowledge.

Simone said, if she is selected as the next president, she is focused on fulfilling students’ needs.

“We need to treat all students with dignity and respect and give them the tools they need to be successful,” Simone said. “Within the first couple weeks of the semester, we need to engage with them, so we don’t lose them.”

Both candidates expressed excitement about the opportunities that lay ahead for WNCC and are hopeful the board will select them to play a role in that.

On Thursday, Lynne Klemke, board president, said the Board of Governors will write out 15 questions, which they will ask of each candidate during their 1.5 hour meeting.

“The hope is to have a decision made in the next few days,” Klemke said. “Once a consensus is reached, we will make an offer, but that won’t be formally announced.”

That provides the candidate an opportunity to contact their current board and inform them of their resignation. After the paperwork is finalized, Klemke said the board and the new president will start talking about board expectations. The new president’s anticipated start date would be Jan. 1, 2020.

Following the two forums, Janet Craven, who works with TRIO to provide student support programs, said she likes both candidates.

“I love how both candidates talked about first generation students,” she said. “Most of our students in this area are first generation and they’re just as smart and just as capable. They just need extra support and encouragement.”

First-year student Jeremiah Contreras was also impressed with both candidates. If either leader is selected, they would be the first Hispanic president of the college.

“I feel like the whole Hispanic aspect was really cool that they thought of that,” he said. “Plus, their ideas about first generation students was good, too.”

Contreras added, “Hopefully, they give us more opportunities not only here, but maybe outside the state or outside the country. I’d like to have more opportunities.”

She added, “We need a leader who listens to the community and listen to faculty, staff and students. Before they make major decisions, I just think they really need to get connected with the community.”

Looking ahead, the new president will hold the position for approximately 60 days prior to the accreditation process set for April 27, 2020.

For a deeper look into both candidate’s history and story, read Friday’s Star-Herald and listen to their podcasts at starherald.com.

lauren.brant@starherald.com