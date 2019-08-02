The advisory to shelter in place on the Nebraska Medicine campuses in Omaha and Bellevue has been lifted, after police on Friday night investigated a report of an armed person.
Nebraska Medicine spokesman Taylor Wilson told The World-Herald that "we don't believe the imminent threat was founded."
The health system said security will remain on site and continue to closely monitor the situation.
Nebraska Medicine had received what they called a credible threat stating an armed person was headed to campus, according to a statement posted at 8:51 p.m. Friday to the health system's Twitter account.
Students and staff on the UNMC/Nebraska Medical Center campus near 42nd and Dodge Streets and at Nebraska Medicine-Bellevue, near 25th Street and Highway 370, were advised to seek shelter.
Thirty minutes later, the advisory was lifted.
Wilson said, "There is no longer an immediate threat but we are maintaining additional security out of an abundance of caution."