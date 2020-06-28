An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of a 1-year-old boy. The Nebraska State Patrol issued the advisory for Elver Benito at about 1:30 p.m. (MT) Sunday.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is looking for Elver Benito, described as Hispanic male, with short black hair, last wearing grey sweats and grey sweatshirt. The boy has a medical condition which puts him at risk.
Heis believed to be with his mother, 17-yearold Dominga Benito. She is a runaway Hispanic Female 5' 175, with long black hair, last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue shirt. Please contact the Lancaster County Sheriff at 402-441-6500 or call 911.
