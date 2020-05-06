A 16-year-old North Platte boy’s body was recovered at Fire Lake late Tuesday afternoon.
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the boy was part of a group of seven teens that came to the lake — located just off South Homestead Road — for a day of fishing and swimming.
Kramer said witnesses indicated that the boy was swimming in the deeper part of the lake, went underwater and did not surface.
The incident was reported at 4:35 p.m., Kramer said.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with members of the Lincoln County Dive Rescue team and other EMTs.
Kramer said the victim’s relatives have been notified and an autopsy will be conducted within the next few days.
The victim’s name is expected to be released Wednesday morning.
