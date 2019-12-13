SCOTTSBLUFF — The Scottsbluff First United Methodist Church will feature a full orchestra at the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Dec. 15.

The annual event features the Chancel Chorale singing selections with orchestral accompaniment. Orchestra members are a mix of locals and instrumentalists from as far away as Denver.

The joyful service is a musical celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Selections include “Fanfare and Gloria” based on Handel’s Water Music by Mark Brymer, “Come, Come Emanuel” by Joel Raney, “Star of Advent” by Pepper Choplin, and Vivaldi’s “Gloria in excelsis deo.” Christmas hymns will be sung by the congregation, accompanied by the orchestra with Stan Haemmelman on organ.

The community is welcome to attend the service, which will be followed by a brunch in the Fellowship Hall at the church. A freewill offering at the brunch will support all the music programs at the church.