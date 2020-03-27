Weather Alert

...AREAS OF ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TODAY AND TONIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. ACCUMULATIONS OF 1-2 INCHES WITH UP TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE FOR HIGHER ELEVATIONS IN THE WILDCAT HILLS. LOWER AMOUNTS ALONG THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER VALLEY. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...SCOTTS BLUFF AND MORRILL COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM MDT FRIDAY UNTIL 9 AM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL MAY BE DIFFICULT DUE TO ICY, SNOW COVERED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&