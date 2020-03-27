An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Patrick Haney.
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for eastern Nebraska as authorties search for a 16-year-old boy.
The Boystown Police Department is attempting to locate, Patrick L. Haney Jr. who is a 16 years old, black male, approximately 5’ 6" tall, approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and wearing a yellow sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes. Haney is missing from the 200 block of Maher Drive, Boys Town, Nebraska, and last seen at 11 p.m. on March 26, 2020. He suffers from a serious medical condition that could be life threatening.If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Boystown Police Department at 800-835-1468 immediately.
This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A
More details on Endangered Missing Persons Advisories: https://statepatrol.nebraska.gov/ema
