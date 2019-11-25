UPDATE: The Endangered Missing Advisory was cancelled at about 1:34 a.m. as the young boy, Isiah Wall, was found safe.
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Isiah Wall.
The Clay County Sheriff's office is attempting to locate Isiah Wall, a 12-year-old white male. Wall is 5'3," 90 pounds with Brown eyes and Black hair wearing a blue jeans, black stocking hat and a Blue jacket. Wall was last known to be at his residence in Trumbull, NE, Monday around 5 p.m. Wall's mother states he has autism. If you know the whereabouts of Isiah Wall please call 911 or the Clay County Sheriff's office at 402-762-3528.
This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop C
