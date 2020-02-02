Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing Auburn woman

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Jennifer Kay Baker.
An Endangered/Missing Advisory has been issued to locate a missing Auburn, Nebraska, woman.
The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Jennifer K. Baker, a 68-year-old white female, approximately 5'2" tall, 120 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. Baker suffers from a heart condition, and dementia, is diabetic and needs medication. She is described as havivng a scar on her neck.
She was last seen at her residence around 8 a.m. on Feb. 1, in Auburn, wearing a white jacket and blue jeans, and was on her way to a relative's home approximately 5 miles west of Auburn on Highway 136, but did not arrive. Baker drives a black 2010 GMC Terrain SUV bearing Nebraska plate 44-B369.
If you have any information, please call 911 or the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office at 402-274-3139 immediately.
