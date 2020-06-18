The Nebraska State Patrol has activated a statewide Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of a Lincoln woman, Cynthia Ann Sholar. The woman has been reported to have been abducted.
According to the advisory, the Lincoln Police Department is attempting to locate Sholar, a 60-year-old white female, about 5'5" tall, about 120 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.
The woman was reported to have last been seen around 5 a.m. on June 18, 2020. She is described as wearing a black tank top with sunflower print, gray sweatshirt & white pants near 3900 Pine Lake Road in Lincoln.
She is reported as having possibly been abducted by Joshua M Hart, described to have been traveling in a black 2009 Porsche Cayenne SUV bearing Florida plates NGPJ13. His direction of travel is unknown.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 immediately.
