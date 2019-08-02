A missing endangered advisory has been canceled for a 14-year-old Lincoln girl.

The Lincoln Police report that Camille Iacono was last seen at about 5 p.m. getting into a red SUV.

She was later found safe in Colorado, according to the Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Police believe Iacono may have been corresponding with an adult man in Texas.

