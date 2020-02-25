SCOTTSBLUFF— The Scotts Bluff County Spelling Bee will be Saturday, Feb. 29, at Bluffs Middle School.

The Star-Herald and Gering Courier are the sponsors of the Scotts Bluff County Spelling Bee.

Registration of contestants will be from 8:30 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. and all oral and written contests will begin at 9 a.m. No spectators will be allowed in these preliminary spelldowns.

Around 10:30 a.m., the seventh and eighth grade oral spelldown will begin, which is open to the public. The winner of the spelldown will continue to the State Spelling Bee in Omaha, held on March 28.

All awards for each grade will be presented after the spelldown. The public is invited to watch and support the students.

If anyone would like to volunteer to help with the Spelling Bee, please call Rebecca Shields, 308-641-4018.