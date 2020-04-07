KEARNEY — As U.S. COVID-19 infections and deaths rose the past month, the prices farmers and ranchers are paid for their products dropped significantly.

Historically, commodity markets don’t respond well to uncertainty.

“There is an extraordinarily high level of uncertainty because we’re dealing with something we’ve never dealt with before,” said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson of Axtell.

“If we had to cash out the farm (products) now, it would be terrible,” he said, adding that he also is concerned for small town businesses that don’t have a lot of economic resources to fall back on when they can’t operate as normal.

Nelson said some declines in commodity prices reflect supply and demand issues that were exacerbated by measures required to limit the spread of COVID-19: schools, restaurants and other businesses closed; sports and other events were canceled; trade and travel are limited; and people are staying home.

There are some questions in meat markets, especially beef, about disparities between farm and retail prices.

Nelson said that issue was discussed at the first meeting of a new Beef Market Task Force that has members from different beef production sectors and other businesses along the farm-to-table marketing chain.

American Farm Bureau Federation officials have discussed it with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Nelson said he’s talked to Undersecretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach of Sumner. Contacts also have been made with U.S. Department of Justice officials.

Prior to the global pandemic, progress was made to reduce tariffs and reopen markets for U.S. ag products, including passage of the USMCA with Canada and Mexico, an agreement for increased beef sales to Japan, and a phase one deal to restore some ag exports to China.

“The pandemic hitting has made it difficult to see the benefits of that,” Nelson said.

Supply chain vital

Craig Uden of Johnson Lake, co-owner of Darr Feedlot and a past National Cattlemen’s Beef Association president, said, “Keeping the supply moving is a key. If you have a plant shut down, that backs up everything.”

Shelton farmer Deb Gangwish, a member of the National Corn Growers Association board, said the same is true for grain producers who need equipment, chemicals and other supplies for spring planting season.

There also is a higher than normal supply of 2019 corn still to be moved from grain elevators to consumers. “We thought we had some opportunities this summer for higher prices and now we have plummeting prices ...” Gangwish said. “So things aren’t moving.”

Corn exports are down, but she said it helps some that there is more automation to do the work at ports. “The biggest concern now is the availability of (shipping) containers,” she added.

Gangwish and Nelson said it’s also important for ag producers to be mindful of their health and have contingency plans for how their businesses could be operated if they become ill.

Regulation waivers sought

Keeping the supply system running also requires more flexibility in transportation regulations such as weight and length limits on trucks hauling supplies, livestock, grain and processed food products, and drivers’ work time limits.

“Agriculture is a unique beast. It’s often a small business and also agriculture,” said Gangwish, whose family business includes crop production and trucking.

“We’ve had truckers going into (virus) hot spots, some who say they don’t want to do that and some on our farm with health issues who have said they don’t feel safe to drive,” she said.

Gangwish has been seeking clarity on details for exemptions allowed from federal and state executive orders.

“There is some ambiguity in what is ‘essential’ from state to state and even within the state,” she said, which needs to be clear to ensure timely transportation within the farm-to-table supply chain. “... This is ‘go time’ in agriculture, let alone what else is going on in the country.”

According to a National Grain and Feed Association press release, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has been asked by more than 50 ag groups to grant relief from federal drive time rules for all truck drivers hauling agricultural goods.

The groups also are requesting flexibility in the process for drivers to obtain restricted agricultural commercial driver’s licenses.

Ag groups were successful in getting a revision made to address a U.S. State Department roadblock in the process to approve H-2A program farm workers from Mexico.

After COVID-19

Gangwish said the COVID-19 disruptions may` forever change lives in ways we can’t imagine.

“I don’t want to be an alarmist, but I don’t want to err on the side of underresponding ... There’s such a tug-of-war between economics and health now,” she said. “The unknowns are so many, it’s confounding.”

“Obviously, the hope would be that the economy comes back quickly,” Nelson said, but that depends on how long it takes for everyday life to return to normal.

“The family farm truly is a global business,” Gangwish said, “so that’s where the concern comes from ... we have to have the global market working.”

Her hopes for a “decent rebound” are tempered by uncertainty about whether the post-pandemic U.S. trade focus will be more protectionist or more global.

Uden worries most about the future for young people who recently returned to Nebraska’s farms and ranches, and for all producers who lost cattle and ag land during the 2019 floods.

“A hit like this could get them looking for something else ... I think there is a very serious (need) for a lifeline in Nebraska to get some funds generated to keep those folks — young and old — out there,” he said. “You have to survive to be stronger in the future.”

When asked if the current situation could result in fundamental changes in agriculture, Nelson said, “It’s hard to say. This is the first time most people can remember when they go to the grocery store and not see everything they want every day. So it may raise recognition of how critical the supply chain is and how vulnerable it can be ... It starts with farmers and ranchers.”

“We are an on-demand society and we believe we have that control,” Gangwish said. “This (pandemic) has shaken that to the core.”

