Cheyenne – The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) has one staff member from the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to a press release.
The staff member’s access within the institution was limited and as a result there does not appear to have been any heightened risk to inmates, according to a press release from The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC). Four additional staff members who had extended direct contact with the confirmed person are currently on self-quarantine, but have not been symptomatic. To date, this is the only case of COVID-19 (suspected or confirmed) within the WDOC.
On a separate note, inmates the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins and the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington have been working to make PPE masks for all WDOC staff and inmates. This work is being done through the Department’s Correctional Industries Program.
