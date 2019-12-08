An Endangered Missing Advisory issued earlier Sunday has been cancelled. The Nebraska State Patrol had issued an alert to locate Raymond Anderson.
The patrol says he was located safe.
Anderon was described as 90 years old, white male, approximately 5’ 7" tall, approximately 198 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes, and wearing a grey coat, khaki pants, black boots, and a Cabelas baseball hat. ANDERSON is missing from the 700 block Crest Drive in Papillion, Nebraska, and last seen at 9:00 am on December 8, 2019. He left driving a blue 2012 Nissan Altima bearing Nebraska plate UPN863 and possibly traveling to Western Iowa. ANDERSON suffers from dementia and other medical conditions. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Papillion Police Department at 402-597-2068 immediately.
This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop H
For more information visit our website at http://nsp.ne.gov/ema
