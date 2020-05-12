Scotts Bluff County
|Candidate
|Voter
|Republican Presidential (1)
|Donald J. Trump (Inc)
|1159
|Bill Weld
|38
|Democrat Presidential (1)
|Joe Biden
|150
|Tulsi Gabbard
|14
|Bernie Sanders
|37
|Elizabeth Warren
|15
|Libertarian Presidential (1)
|Max Abramson
|Daniel Behrman
|Lincoln Chaffee
|1
|Jacob Hornberger
|1
|Jo Jogensen
|2
|Republican Nebraska U.S. Senator (1)
|Ben Sasse (Inc)
|864
|Matt Innis
|428
|Democrat Nebraska U.S. Senator (1)
|Dennis Frank Macek
|10
|Chris Janicek
|81
|Larry Marvin
|16
|Angie Philips
|58
|Alisha Shelton
|30
|Daniel M. Wik
|8
|Andy Stock
|14
|U.S. Congress in Nebraska’s Third District (1)
|Adrian Smith (Inc)
|940
|Larry Lee Scott Bolinger
|82
|William Elfgren
|52
|Justin Moran
|112
|Aaron Kowalski
|67
|Banner County School District 1 Board (3)
|Wittni Boettcher (Inc)
|Lacy Krakow
|1
|Jacob Knaub
|Larry R. Pahl (Inc.)
|1
|Holly L. Reichenberg
|Laura Baker
|Bayard Cemetery District Override
|For
|2
|2
