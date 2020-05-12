Scotts Bluff County

Candidate Voter
Republican Presidential (1)
Donald J. Trump (Inc) 1159
Bill Weld 38
Democrat Presidential (1)
Joe Biden 150
Tulsi Gabbard 14
Bernie Sanders 37
Elizabeth Warren 15
Libertarian Presidential (1)
Max Abramson
Daniel Behrman
Lincoln Chaffee 1
Jacob Hornberger 1
Jo Jogensen 2
Republican Nebraska U.S. Senator (1)
Ben Sasse (Inc) 864
Matt Innis 428
Democrat Nebraska U.S. Senator (1)
Dennis Frank Macek 10
Chris Janicek 81
Larry Marvin 16
Angie Philips 58
Alisha Shelton 30
Daniel M. Wik 8
Andy Stock 14
U.S. Congress in Nebraska’s Third District (1)
Adrian Smith (Inc) 940
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger 82
William Elfgren 52
Justin Moran 112
Aaron Kowalski 67
Banner County School District 1 Board (3)
Wittni Boettcher (Inc)
Lacy Krakow 1
Jacob Knaub
Larry R. Pahl (Inc.) 1
Holly L. Reichenberg
Laura Baker
Bayard Cemetery District Override
For
2 2

