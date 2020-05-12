Sioux County

Candidate Votes
Republican Presidential (1):
Donald J. Trump (Inc) 1875
Bill Weld 157
Democrat Presidential (1):
Joe Biden 388
Tulsi Gabbard 20
Bernie Sanders 89
Elizabeth Warren 47
Libertarian Presidential (1):
Max Abramson
Daniel Behrman 1
Lincoln Chaffee 3
Jacob Hornberger 2
Jo Jogensen 2
Adam Kokesh 4
Republican Nebraska U.S. Senator (1)
Ben Sasse (Inc.) 1481
Matt Innis 582
Democrat Nebraska U.S. Senator (1)
Dennis Frank Macek 12
Chris Janicek 93
Larry Marvin 26
Angie Phillips 118
Daniel M. Wik 18
Andy Stock 90
U.S. Congress in Nebraska’s Third District (1)
Adrian Smith (Inc) 1583
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger 118
William Elfgren 72
Justin Moran 125
Arron Kowalski 102
Dawes County Dist. 3 County Commissioners
Tony W. Johnson 364
Levi Grant 407
Nebraska Legislature Dist. 43
Tom Brewer (Inc) 1567
Tanya Storer 1363
Crawford City Council North Ward (Vote 1)
Troy Degunia 23
David A. Nixon 24
Zac Riggs 92
Hemingford School Bond
For 24
Against 73

