Transcript of video of Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman during Feb. 28, 2020, press conference:
Mark Overman: OK, what I can tell you folks is that this morning we were notified that a vehicle that we were looking for that had two missing individuals was located inside the storage unit and what I can tell you is that we've located two deceased individuals inside there, a male and a female, and we're not seeing anything that indicates foul play, but, the other thing that I can tell you is that as far as we're concerned any death like this is investigated as a homicide until proven otherwise and that's how we're treating it so the vehicle was towed to a police facility where investigators with the Scottsbluff Police Department, the Sheriff's Department will do a full investigation. The county attorney has already been out here and there will be autopsies of both individuals. We have been in contact with the families of both individuals so, that's where we're at.
Question: How were you alerted to the pickup being located?
Overman: It was the, actually, it was the owner of this facility, who is Beau Gealy's father, and it was inside a storage unit that was actually rented by somebody else and it wasn't locked up and (inaudible due to wind) and he had been checking that. Today, he found one that was unlocked and he was just checking that and he found it.
Question: (Inaudible due to wind, but a question about toxicology tests and if those would be done ) to help you piece together exactly what happened?
Overman: I think we might have a pretty good idea within a week. Toxicology (results) usually don't come back that fast. It depends on the what toxicology (labs) are doing, but in my experience, it usually takes longer, but the pathologist can make some determinations as soon as he does the autopsy. And I don't know when that will be because we have not called the pathologist yet. That will take place today. We'll make the calls and it usually gets scheduled pretty quickly.
Question: Can you say whether drug paraphernalia was found at the scene?
Overman: We have not been inside the vehicle. We have just removed the vehicle as is. We take it to our facility and we start slow and meticulous process, processing the outside of the vehicle first and then the inside of the vehicle. All we have done is we have looked inside and can tell that there are two deceased individuals in there, a male and a female, and it appears that it is the people who have been missing.
