Leland Jerrold “Kelly” Bowen, age 92, departed this world June 29, two days after he shared his 70th wedding anniversary with the love of his life, Ardie Bowen.
A celebration of Kelly’s life will be held at 9:30 am Monday, July 2, 2018 at the Federated Church in Mitchell with Pastor Bill Marietta officiating. The family requests casual dress and invites attendees to stay after the service for coffee, doughnuts, conversation and laughter because as Kelly always admonished his family, think not of sad things, but of “blue skies and butterflies”.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Federated Church, the Farm and Ranch Museum and the Kelly Bowen Memorial Golf Scholarship. Online condolences may be made at www.jones-mortuary.com.
Kelly was born April 19, 1926 in Mitchell to Leland and Mary (Titsworth) Bowen. He married Ardis Hinman June 27, 1948 at Scottsbluff. With his father, Kelly developed the Bowen Arrow Ranch, which later included Britt, the third generation of Bowen ranchers, cattle feeders and farmers. Kelly was interested in the history of the North Platte Valley; he was one of the first directors of the Farm and Ranch Museum in Gering and served as president of the Ramshorn Irrigation District. Kelly also served on the boards of the Morrill Methodist Church and the Mitchell Federated Church.
He loved fishing, hunting and playing cards, especially the years-long gin rummy competition he and Ardie engaged in at the close of each day. He enjoyed playing golf and held memberships at Scenic Knolls in Mitchell and Rolling Greens in Morrill where he was president of the men’s association for several years. If you were lucky enough, Kelly crafted a set of golf clubs for you, as he encouraged family and friends alike to take up and enjoy the game which gave him so much pleasure (and a measure of frustration, as well).
Kelly was remarkable for the generosity he showed not only to family but to those who were in need. Kelly will also be remembered for the twinkle in his eye, his quick wit, his ability to tell a story, and his endless supply of jokes. He kept Ardie laughing until the end.
Kelly and Ardie had five children: Teri Wigert and friend Wil Perrell (Austin TX); Toni Morehouse (Lincoln NE); Britt Bowen and wife Cindy (Morrill NE); Brad Bowen and wife Sue (Seward NE); Tempie Roberts and husband Dan (Lexington NE); loving grandchildren are Megan Nicodemus, Joslen Koester, Kiffin Wigert, Lansen Morehouse, Lincoln Morehouse, Amber Lee, Clint Bowen, Bo Roberts, Riley Roberts, Kelsey Roberts, and Quin Roberts. The fourth generation includes eighteen great grandchildren that delighted and sometimes puzzled Grandpa Kelly with their facility and fascination with technology.
Kelly is also survived by a niece; Laurel Hauf and her husband Terry.
Kelly was preceded in death by his parents; sister Betty Frank; brother Billy Duane “Beanie” Bowen and grandson Damon Morehouse.
Thanks for the memories Kelly, dad, grandpa, friend, and neighbor. We will look forward to hearing another joke when we meet again.
Very sorry to hear of your Dads passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of you Bowens and families in the loss of such an extraordinary man. Keith and Mary (Hudson) Welsch
