Funeral services for Lloyd M. Steele, age 85, who passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018 at his home in Bayard, NE, will be held Tuesday July 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hope Congregational Church in Bayard with Pastor Ted Meter officiating. Burial will be immediately following the funeral at the Bayard Cemetery with a military honor guard. Visitation will be held Monday, July 2nd at the Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff from 1:00-7:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the Bayard Fire Department. Friends may visit Lloyd’s Tribute wall to leave condolences and stories for the family at www.dugankramer.com.
Lloyd was born May 4, 1933 in Missouri to Mr. and Mrs. Grant Steele. Lloyd graduated from Bayard High School with the class of 1951. On April 28, 1951 Lloyd married Viola Green. They were happily married for 67 years. Following his high school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served his country for 21 years stationed throughout the United States and serving overseas in 3 tours in the Korean conflict and Vietnam War. He retired as a commissioned officer with the rank of Captain.
He graduated from Chadron State College and worked many years in Bayard as the city administrator and then administrator of the Chimney Rock Villa. Following that retirement, he then worked at Walmart in Scottsbluff in the sporting goods department until he was 80 years old. His hobby was wood working and renovating his and Viola’s house in Bayard. He was also a member of the Bayard Fire Department and Shriners organization. Survivors include his wife, Viola, three sons: Marvin, Ruben and Robert (Catherine), 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters (Helen and Catherine).
