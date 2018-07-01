Mildred Ann Heilbrun, 71, formerly of Gering, NE died Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home in Little River, KS. She was born February 13, 1947, in Fort Morgan, CO, to Gordon Monroe and Alice Mae (Clark) Dove.
She spent most of her childhood in Colorado, and later in Missouri and Nebraska, with her sisters and brother. She grew to love animals while spending time on her grandparent’s horse farm in Weldona, CO. She graduated high school from Byron, NE.
Mildred graduated from National College of Business in Rapid City, SD in 1970, where she met her husband, Walter. They were married on March 7, 1970, at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff, NE. They had a daughter, Alice and son, Walter “Jack”, while living in Rapid City then moved to Casper, WY, where Amy was born. They returned to Walter’s hometown of Gering, NE, to raise their family on the farm. Mildred enjoyed being outdoors with her vegetable garden, flower beds and animals. She was very active doing crafts and sewing projects with her kids and grandkids. Mildred was always helping others and spent much of her time at their church, King of Kings Lutheran in Scottsbluff, NE. Mildred will be remembered as someone who looked for the silver lining in times of difficulty and taught others to do the same.
After the kids were grown, she went with Walter in the semi-truck with her beloved dog, Ike. They went coast-to-coast and appreciated seeing so much of this country, collecting postcards from every place they stopped. She and Walter moved to Geneseo, KS, in August 2007, where they bought a plot of land and planned to retire. God had other plans as she was diagnosed with dementia in January 2014. She resided at Sandstone Heights the remainder of her life. Mildred was a member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church Wisconsin Synod.
She is survived by: her husband, Walter Heilbrun Jr.; children, Alice (Samuel) Rodriguez, Walter Jack Heilbrun, Amy (Gordon) Crater; mother Alice Orrell; sisters, Elaine Dove and Marilyn (Ed) Weidman; aunt, Louise Marquis; mother-in-law, Marian Heilbrun; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Mildred was welcomed into heaven by: her father, Gordon Dove; father-in-law, Walter Heilbrun Sr.; brother, Jimmy Dove; maternal and paternal grandparents; a niece; and aunts and uncles.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501 is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately