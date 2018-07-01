Terry Pierce

Terry Lee Pierce passed away March 16, 2018. A Celebration of Life will be held July 7, 2 to 4 p.m. at the YMCA Trails West Camp.
Terry was born Nov. 9, 1960, to Lloyd and Bonnie Pierce of Scottsbluff.
Terry enjoyed riding his bike, Nebraska football, Nascar, fishing and hanging out in the garage tinkering. Terry was an avid rock collector, which he shared with his mom.
Terry spent some time at Sky Ranch for Boys.
He worked at the University of Nebraska as a lab technician, in construction and roofing field until his health failed.
A special thank you goes out to Hospice, which gave Terry very special care. Also thank you to family and friends, special friend Steve Haver and Mary Stark.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately