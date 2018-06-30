Thomas J. Kallhoff age 76 of Sidney, NE passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at the Sidney Regional Medical Center in Sidney, NE.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, July 2nd in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Sunday from 1:00-4:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s name to St. Patrick’s Church or the Nebraska Children’s Home, 3549 Fontenelle Blvd., Omaha, NE 68104. You may view Tom’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Tom’s care and funeral arrangements.
