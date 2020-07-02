Aanestad, Darrell

Darrell Eugene Aanestad May 8, 2020 After battling a lengthy illness, Mitchell area resident Darrell Eugene Aanestad, 71, died May 8, 2020, in Denver, Colo., from complications with the coronavirus. He was born in Minnesota to Avis and Dean Aanestad. He and his family lived in Sherman, S.D., before the young Aanestad family moved to Casper, Wyo. Mr. Aanestad graduated from Natrona County High School in 1966. In school he participated in the ROTC program and was a member of the Casper Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps. A student at Casper College, he was a member of the rodeo team. He was married to Karen Dady for 37 years. The couple owned and operated a farm outside of Mills, Wyo., and later moved to a farm near Mitchell. In addition to farming, he and his wife entered into the business of breeding and raising black angus cattle and quarter horses. Mr. Aanestad also worked in both the oil and coal industries. He later created Two Bits, a company that provided drill bits to energy companies throughout Wyoming and surrounding states. Prior to his illness he was a driver for the Scottsbluff County Roadrunner Bus Service. Darrell is survived by his wife Karen Aanestad of Mitchell, Neb., two daughters DeAnn Kennedy (Dan) of Littleton, Colo., and Traci Simkin (Dale) of Coolridge, WV, siblings Duane Aanestad (Carrol) from Walterville, Ore., Lynelle Aanestad of Las Vegas, Nev., John Aanestad (Carolyn) of Mesquite, Nev. and Debra Reeder (Dale) of Centerville, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Avis Aanestad; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Geneva Martin; one niece and one grandchild. Darrell was an avid hunter and had special love for his dogs, including Marvin, Mickey and Maggie. A Celebration of Life service is to be scheduled at a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to Panhandle Humane Society, 126 S. Beltline Hwy W., Scottsbluff, Neb., 69361.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Aanestad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.