Abernethy, Ty

Ty Abernethy March 4, 2020 Ty Abernethy, 69, of Burleson, TX passed away Wednesday, March 4th, at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, TX following a stroke. Ty was born May 12, 1950, in Torrington, WY, to Ralph and Betty (Murphy) Abernethy. He graduated from Torrington High School in 1968 and worked for the City of Torrington until 1986, when he took a position with the City of Mitchell. He proudly and lovingly cared for the community of Mitchell for the next 29 years in various capacities and served as City Administrator from 2001 until his retirement in 2015. Ty married Virginia Johnson in 1987 and welcomed daughter, Kathryn in 1990. He is survived by his wife Virginia, daughter Kathryn, nephews Chris, Shane, Brian, and Brady Mitchell, their families, and many dearly loved cousins and extended family. Preceding him in death were his parents, sister Terry Mitchell, brother-in-law Jack Mitchell, and affectionately remembered aunts, uncles, and cousins. In June, a memorial service will be held in Mitchell, NE.
