Adele Faaborg

FULLERTON— Adele Frances (Luschei) Faaborg was born on October 8, 1918 on a farm in Platte County, NE and passed away on October 22, 2019 at Boone County Medical Center in Albion, NE, at the age of 101 years, 14 days. She was the oldest daughter of Bruno and Hulda (Mohrmann) Luschei.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton with Reverend Vern Olson officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 22nd at the church. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Adele attended Fullerton Public Schools and was the Salutatorian of the 50th graduating class of 1936. She was united in marriage to LaVerne “Butch” Faaborg at the United Methodist Church in Fullerton on July 3, 1938. Their marriage was blessed with three children: sons, Gary and Loren and daughter, Gail.
Adele was employed at the Nance County Journal immediately following her graduation as a linotype operator. While her husband was serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, she worked at the Ordinance Plant in Grand Island. The couple returned to Fullerton following the war to make their home and raise their family. They were both involved in the business community and enjoyed activities through the church, school, and civic organizations.
Adele worked as a bookkeeper for the Kansas Nebraska Gas office from 1952-1959. She returned to the Nance County Journal in 1961 as a news reporter and later served as Society Editor until 2011. She was also a correspondent for the Grand Island Independent. In 2003, she was awarded the Golden Pica Award from the Nebraska Press Association for her 50 plus years of service. Her proof-reading ability and attention to detail will long be remembered and appreciated.
Adele was an active member of the Fullerton United Methodist Church, which she joined in 1937, United Methodist Women, past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, lifetime member and past president of the American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries, life member of the Nance County Historical Society, Women’s Club, and Fullerton High School Alumni Association. She was a 4-H leader and served as a member of the advisory board of the Order of Rainbow for Girls. Adele’s dedication to the history of Fullerton, its residents, and the school system was recognized on numerous occasions at the annual FHS alumni banquet. She was recently honored with the Longevity Award at the May banquet. Her dedication to her family will long be remembered by her son and daughter.
Adele was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Anton and Helga Faaborg; her husband, LaVerne “Butch” Faaborg in 2000; infant son, Gary; three brothers, Armin, Thomas and Leslie; and three sisters, LaVerna, Elaine, and Frances.
Survivors cherishing Adele’s memory include her son, Dr. Loren (Vicki) Faaborg of Sun City West, AZ; daughter, Gail Faaborg (Dr. John) Rogers of West Allis, WI; ten grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and special lifelong friend, Nancy Cunningham of Papillion, NE. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of life shared with Adele.
Memorials are suggested to Fullerton Rescue Squad, PO Box 243, Fullerton, NE 68638; Fullerton Cemetery Association, PO Box 15, Fullerton, NE 68638; Fullerton Community Church, 305 Germand St, Fullerton, NE 68638; or, Nance County Foundation, PO Box 373, Fullerton, NE 68638.
