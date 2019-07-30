Adeline Hernandez, 76, of Goodyear, AZ, formerly of Scottsbluff, died July 13, 2019, in Goodyear. A rosary will be recited on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 7:00pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with Father Neal Nollette officiating. Following the mass a luncheon will be served at the Guadalupe Center. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be at the Bayard Cemetery following the luncheon.
Adeline was born November 22, 1942 in Richmond, MO to Francisco and Catherine (Cordero) Hernandez. Adeline liked to cook, play bingo, and craft. She learned how to use her tablet and loved Facebook, Pinterest, surfing the internet, and playing games. She especially loved to spend time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Adeline is survived by her daughters, Laura Hamilton (Dennis), Lonaconing, MD; Olga Rodriguez of Goodyear, AZ; Judi Hamilton of Santa Fe, TN, and Tammy Galindo of Goodyear, AZ; sons, Michael (Priscilla), and Jerrold Rodriguez of Goodyear, AZ; two sisters; two brothers; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, two brothers, and other loved ones.