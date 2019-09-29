Aiden Quentin Jacob White, precious baby of Kimberly Mueller and Brandon White, was born September 19, 2019 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska at 9:45 A.M. Aiden was flown the same day to Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
Aiden was surrounded by his loving family as he was Baptized on September 24, then went into Jesus’ arms on September 25, 2019 at 7:10 PM.
Aiden is greatly loved and will be missed by his parents of Gering, NE; grandparents Brad and Roberta Mueller of Bridgeport and Shawna and Donald White of Scottsbluff; great-grandparents Quentin Mueller of Bridgeport and Sharon Marlow and Donald Ray of Oklahoma; uncles Taylor Mueller of Broadwater and Kolten Marlow of Scottsbluff; and other extended family members.
There will be a funeral service at 11 AM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Pauls’ Lutheran Church in Bridgeport with Reverend Allen Strawn officiating. Burial will follow at the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery at Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a designation at a later time. Bridgeport Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com
