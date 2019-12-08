Alan Hartzler

Alan L. Hartzler, age 58, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at home in Sidney, NE.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Wayne Pouppirt officiating. Those attending are asked to wear their Husker attire. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Monday from 1-7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of the family for future designation. You may view Alan’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Alan’s care and funeral arrangements.
Alan Lee Hartzler was born on June 14, 1961 to Michael and Gladys (Onken) Hartzler. Alan graduated from Sidney High School in 1979. On August 27, 1983 Alan was united in marriage to Mickie Hoban.
Alan enjoyed being active. He could be found hunting, fishing, and camping with his wife. Alan loved baseball, basketball, softball and most of all, Husker Football. When Magen and Marcus were in high school Alan was actively involved with their activities. He loved attending Magen’s cheerleading activities. Alan not only attended the games Marcus participated in, but was involved himself by being a Sidney High School chain official on the sidelines of those games and he formed a special bond with the youth basketball team he coached. Alan’s children and grandchildren, extended family, and friends meant the world to him.
Alan had a passion for the community and was a past volunteer firefighter in Sidney and a past member of the Sidney Jaycee’s. Over the years, Alan received many awards from Cabela’s for his outstanding service. He had been employed with Ideal Linen and most recently started working for UPS.
Alan is survived by his wife Mickie; his daughter; Magen Hartzler and boyfriend Uriah Bankes and son: Marcus Hartzler and girlfriend Halee Emerson, two grandchildren; Kaiden Shatto of Douglas, WY and Millee Hartzler of Bennington, NE, his parents: Michael and Gladys Hartzler of Sidney; his two brothers: Steve Hartzler and wife, Angie, of Sidney, and Brad Hartzler of Bedford, TX, one sister; Traci Brachtenbach and husband, Larry, of Casper, WY, mother-in-law; Marolyn Hoban of North Platte, NE, two brothers-in-law; Andy Hoban of Nixa, MO and Tony Schultz of North Platte, NE, (2) sisters-in-law; Amber Hoban of North Platte, NE and Lori Hartzler of North Richland Hills, TX, many nieces and nephews and special friends.
Alan was preceded in death by his grandparents; Armine and Minnie Onken and Helen and Ray Hartzler, one brother, Michael Hartzler, a father-in-law; Moe Hoban, and a sister-in-law; Marcie Schultz.
