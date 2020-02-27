Albro, Janis

Janis Lee Albro February 24, 2020 Janis Lee Albro, 83, of Scottsbluff, passed away on February 24, 2020 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Father Vince Parsons officiating. The Rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM prior to the Mass. Memorials may be given to St. Agnes Catholic Church. Floral arrangements may be sent to Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Service information
10:30AM
2314 3rd Avenue
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
11:00AM
2314 3rd Avenue
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
