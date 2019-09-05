Alma Judd, 81, formerly of McGrew, Nebraska and recently of Oshkosh passed away Sunday morning, September 1, 2019 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home in Oshkosh.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7th at Templo Shalom (340 South Beltline, Scottsbluff). Following the funeral will be a lunch at Maranatha Temple (795 O street, Gering) Cremation has been chosen and there will be no visitation.
Memorials in Alma’s name can be made to the Regional West Garden County Foundation designated for the nursing home (1100 West 2nd Street, Oshkosh, NE 69154)
Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Judd family.
Alma was born July 24th, 1938 to William Frank and Mattie Ellen (Barnett) Self in Clearfork Kentucky. She later moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska. On April 25th, 1959 she was married to Joe Judd. He was the love of her life and even though they divorced 40 years later, they remained close. They had four children, Lonnie Judd of Mitchell, Ne, Ronnie Judd of Scottsbluff Ne, Lisa (Ed) Pedersen of Gering Ne and Chatty Benevides of Scottsbluff Ne. Alma and her son in law, Ed had an especially amazing love. Eddy was the only one that was able to get her to do things that she needed to. Their love for each other was deep and everlasting. Alma loved when Ed came up and took her for rides on Saturdays, even if it was to drive around the block toward the end. He often took his grandchildren Nevaeh and Xavier with him, which she greatly enjoyed.
Alma loved to dance to country western music. She made the best Fried chicken and Cherry pie. (Ed loved to tease her about her fried mashed potatoes though.) She loved to ride on the motorcycle with her husband and they belonged to a motorcycle club called the Retreads, whom with they shared many fun adventures. Alma loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved having everyone over for the holidays and cooking huge meals for them. Her grandson, Josh, loved her Deer chili and her grandson Tony loved her fish fry.
Alma Is survived by her children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brothers William (Carol) Self of Gering, James (Annalisa) Self of Germany. Sisters, Sandy Shelly of Minatare, Ethel Long of Scottsbluff And Dorothy Sterkel of Lincoln and many Nieces and nephews. She was especially close to her nephew Jim McBurnett of Gering who was like another son to her.
Alma was preceded in death by her Ex-husband Joe, Her parents, six sisters and four brothers, four nieces and two nephews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.