Alsidez, Juanita

Juanita Alsidez May 1, 2020 Juanita "Jane" Alsidez was called home on the evening of Friday, May 1, 2020, surrounded by those she loved. Juanita was born on July 18, 1950, to Serapia Rios Guevarra and Jose P Cruz in Rio Hondo, Texas. Juanita married the love of her life, Lorenzo Alsidez Jr. on October 10th, 1965, and started a family in the small town of Henry, Nebraska. In 2008, Lorenzo and Juanita relocated to Arizona to be closer to family. Juanita loved gardening, scrapbooking, traveling, dancing, music and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Juanita had a contagious personality and touched the hearts of many. Juanita is survived by her life long love, Lorenzo Alsidez Jr.; three daughters, Christina (Chris) Alsidez, Becky (David) Soto, Amie (Danielle) Uzzardo-Alsidez; son, Agustin (Andrea) Alsidez, and dearest friend, Lorena Galvan; 13 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Juanita was welcomed home by her sister, Ynez Cruz, and son, Lorenzo Alsidez III. Per Juanita's wishes, there will be no public services at this time.
