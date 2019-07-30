Alvina Ernestine Marie (Vorderstrasse) Holz, 99, formerly of Sidney, died early Monday morning
July 22, 2019, at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance, Nebraska.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3rd, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in
Sidney, Nebraska, with Pastor Tim Stadem officiating. Inurnment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney.
A memorial has been established to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Gehrig – Stitt Chapel & Cremation Services. Cremation has taken place per Alvina’s request. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel to sign Alvina’s register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view Alvina’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Alvina Holz was born May 16, 1920, at Plymouth, Nebraska, to Casper and Louise (Pittnauer) Vorderstrasse. She married William “Bill” Holz on October 13, 1940, at Peace Lutheran Church near Plymouth, Nebraska. Bill preceded her in death in 2011, after 71 years of marriage. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church since 1958.
In 1958, she and Bill moved to Sidney where she continued to be a quiet, patient and loving wife, mother and homemaker. Her favorite activities centered around quilting, baking, and gardening, skills she had mastered as a result of having been the oldest of eight children. Besides duties as a caretaker for her brothers and sisters, she helped in the fields driving horses during harvest.
Alvina cared passionately and unconditionally for her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her strength, patience and love were reflections of her strong faith and love of God, which she lived daily.
Survivors include son Larry and wife Jan (Brock) Holz of Alliance, Nebraska, daughter Linda (Holz) and husband John Lindsey of Norman, Oklahoma, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, sister Hulda Scheiding of Blue Hill, Nebraska, sister Leoda Yost of Crete, Nebraska, sisters-in-law Lois Vorderstrasse of Seward, Nebraska and Joan Vorderstrasse of Fairbury, Nebraska and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter, Diane, five brothers, ten sisters-in-law and nine brothers-in-law.