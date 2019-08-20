Amy Hall Yardley, 46, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 29, 1971, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the daughter of William Hall and Julie Spence. Amy graduated from Hemingford High School with the class of 1991 and attended Chadron State College. Amy married Mike Raben on July 15, 1994, in Hemingford, Nebraska, two children were born to this union, they later divorced. She married Todd Yardley on January 13, 2012, in Alliance, Nebraska. Amy was a lifeguard and taught swimming in Hemingford, Nebraska along with running a daycare and gocery. She worked for Crete Carrier as a dispatcher. Amy enjoyed running, working out, glamping and boating.
Amy is survived by her husband, Todd Yardley; children, Taylor Yardley, Tegan Yardley (Fiancé, Morgan Corwine), Paul Raben, and Olivia Raben all of Lincoln, NE; parents, Julie (David) Standen of Omaha, NE and Bill (Margie) Hall of Lincoln, NE; in-laws, Noel (Nancy) Yardley of Alliance, NE; siblings, Adam (Melissa) Hall of LaVista, NE, Sean (Heather) Hall, Jack (Wendy) Standen of Omaha, NE; close friend, Samantha Hall of Lincoln, NE, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Christ’s Place, 1111 Old Cheney Road, with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Lincoln Family Funeral Care is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
