Anderson, John

John Emanuel Anderson April 23, 2020 John Emanuel Anderson passed away peacefully at Torrington Community Hospital on Thursday, April 23. A memorial service will be planned at a later date under the direction of Colyer Funeral Home. Details will be forthcoming. John was born on the family homestead at Veteran, Wyoming, on September 17, 1931, to David and Martha (Broberg) Anderson, the youngest of seven children. When John was in elementary school, the family moved to the Hartville ranch and later to Guernsey, where he graduated high school in 1949. In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving in Japan and Korea, returning home in January 1954. He met a young schoolteacher, Frances Snocker, and they were married on May 23, 1954. After leaving the Air Force, where he had achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant, the couple returned to Wyoming. John used his Air Force training and experience in his first career, working for Land Air Corp. of Cheyenne and General Dynamics until 1964. This included work on missile sites in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Texas, and New York. The family moved to Torrington, Wyoming, where John went into business with his brother Andrew. They formed Anderson Oil, Co. and worked together for over forty years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances; his daughter Wynona (Steven) Anderson of Marshalltown, Iowa; his son Gary (Julie) of Sheridan, Wyoming; grandchildren Jeffrey (Maggie) Anderson of Scottsbluff; Brandi (Dan) Seals of Torrington; Stephanie Wallis of Aurora, Colorado; William Anderson of Sheridan; Aaron Anderson of Marshalltown, Iowa; Michael (Asha Stenquist) Anderson of Oakland, Calif.; and Elizabeth Anderson of Kansas City, Missouri; and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan; his parents, his sisters Evelyn Schamel, Margaret Thieman, Ruby Anderson, Eleanor Howard, Ruth Anderson, his brother Andrew, and his nephew Roger Schamel.
