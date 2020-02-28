Carol Ann Andrew February 26, 2020 Carol Ann Andrew, beloved wife, mother, nana, friend and preschool teacher, age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 26, 2020 due to terminal cancer. Visitation 5-8PM Sat 2/29 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Aurora, CO. Funeral 2pm Sun 3/1 at Mountain View Fellowship, 1955 Headlight Rd., Strasburg, CO with viewing to begin at 1pm. To leave a condolence message, visit www.newcomerdenver.com

