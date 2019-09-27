Anna Lora (Dike) Kotschwar (88), born 23 September, 1930 passed away 13 September, 2019.
She married Esley James Kotschwar in McCook on 21 December, 1950. To this union were born, James, Terry, Timothy and Phyllis.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 6 brothers, 3-sisters, one grandson and one great granddaughter. She leaves behind 4 sisters, 15-grand, 16 great-grand and one great-great grandchildren.
The family honored Anna’s wish to be cremated and will have a celebration of life service in Scottsbluff, date TBD. Please send memorials to: Phyllis (Kotschwar) Wolf, 860 Orange Street, Wahoo, NE 68066.
