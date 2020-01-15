Mitchell, Nebraska — Anna Mae (Garrelts) McElheny, 93, died at the Mitchell Care Center January 11, 2020.
Per Anna’s request, there will be no services. Colyer Funeral Home assisted with the cremation.
Memorials can be made to the family for a future donation, in Anna’s name, to the new assisted living center in Torrington, Wyoming.
