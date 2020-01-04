Anna May Hatcher, 78, long-time resident of Huntley and Torrington, Wyoming, passed away peacefully after a long illness the afternoon of December 22, 2019. Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with cremation. “Annie” was born on July 27, 1941 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Annie was the eldest of four children of Charles and Frances Miracky who farmed for many years near Huntley. In 1959, Annie graduated from Huntley High School. Soon after, in pursuit of work, she moved to Council BIuffs, Iowa. In 1963, Annie married Merlin “Mert” Hatcher. They started a family and she worked for the Council Bluffs school district. In 1978, Annie and Mert moved their family to Huntley, Wyoming. Once there, Annie and Mert established the modest “Yellow Bird Ranch” and kicked off a successful steam cleaning and janitorial business which they operated until they retired in 1995. Annie also operated a side-business as “The Dragon Lady”: providing a dragon-themed bouncy-castle for local children’s birthday parties and other special events. After retirement, Annie turned her attention to her love of craft making. Annie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John Miracky, her husband Mert, and step-son Jack. Annie is survived by her two sisters, Christine Blunsom and Patty Goodschmidt, children Rebecca Hatcher-Pankratz, Brian Hatcher, Robin Hatcher-McCready, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place later this year at a time and place not yet determined.
