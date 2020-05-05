Dennis Walter Anstine April 14, 2020 Dennis Walter Anstine died on April 14, 2020 in Newport, OR after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Kearney, NE on July 5,1941. Dennis graduated from Scottsbluff H.S. in 1959. He proudly served in the Marine Corps and later graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in journalism. Dennis was reporter and editor for numerous newspapers around the country, but in particular, Washington and Oregon locations. He was a beloved mentor to a vast number of reporters and staff during his 50 year journalism career. Dennis was an active sports fan and a devotee of Nebraska Husker football. Later in life he was awarded a fellowship by the University of Oregon and thus added the Ducks to his sports favorites. He enjoyed long walks on Oregon beaches, looked forward to family visits and especially enjoyed his grandchildren. His dry sense of humor, gentle heart and wide welcoming grin will be greatly missed. Dennis is preceded in death by his father F.D. "Duke" Anstine and mother Norma "Peggy" Anstine who lived in Scottsbluff for over 60 years. He is survived by his wife Jeanne Anstine; children Karley Perrin, Rebecca Gouge, Kate Anstine and stepson Christian Okerman: Six grandchildren- Hayes, Elijah, and Sawyer Gouge; Mia Perrin; Nolan and Kellen Okerman: David Anstine and Kathy Anstine Proctor are surviving siblings. Memorial service to be set at a later date due to COVID19 conditions. Charitable donations in Dennis' name can be sent to Pacific Communities Health Foundation -930 SW Abbey ST - Newport OR 97365.
