Arlan E. Hartman, age 85 of Plattsmouth, NE and longtime Sidney, NE resident, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. CST in the Masonic Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, NE. No formal book signing or viewing is planned for Sidney. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Arlan’s name to the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children, 2415 N. Main Street, Fremont, NE 68025. You may view Arlan’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
A complete obituary will be published when available.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Arlan’s care and funeral arrangements.
