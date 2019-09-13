Arthaleta Pearl Nelson, 75, passed away September 7, 2019, in Omaha, Nebraska.
She was born May 19, 1944 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Arthur and Edith Clayton of Scottsbluff.
She graduated from Scottsbluff Senior High School and married Edward Nelson shortly thereafter.
She raised four children and partnered with her husband, Edward, for many years managing a large wheat farm.
She worked for the Nebraska State Patrol before she retired in 2008 and moved to Omaha, Nebraska with Edward to be near family.
She was a devoted Mother/Grandmother and enjoyed her pets, ceramics and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Nelson and daughter, Jody Boyer.
She is survived by her three children, Jon Nelson, Jani Skrydlak, James Nelson, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, along with her faithful companion cat, Princess.
A memorial service will be held on September 23 at 10:00 am at the Immanuel Courtyard Chapel in Omaha.
