Ascanio, James

James G. Ascanio June 29, 2020 James G. "Jim" Ascanio, 81 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. He was born in Pittsburg, Kansas July 8, 1938 to Frank and Irene (Naccarato) Ascanio of Cherokee, Kansas. He attended local Cherokee schools, graduation from CCHS Cherokee. He attended Kansas State Teachers College in Pittsburg. Leaving after 2 years to work for The Boeing Co. in Wichita, KS as a data processing support assistant. He returned to college at Pittsburg State University, graduating with a B.S. in Math in 1965. Jim then worked for Boeing Aircraft and Beech Aircraft companies in Wichita, KS as an Associate Engineer in Flight Test data processing. He then turned to Information Technology as a Programmer/Analyst and system design specialist for Far-Mar-Co Company in Hutchinson, KS, and Pizza Hut Corporate Headquarters in Wichita, KS. For a number of years, Jim worked as a Warehouse and Traffic Manager for Franchise Services, Inc. in the City of Industry, CA. A wholly owned subsidiary of Pizza Hut, Inc., Bedline Manufacturing Co. in Wittier, CA and Midwest Trucking Co. in Fort Scott, KS. He then returned to Information Technology becoming a Byborg Systems Payroll and Human Resources Package Specialist. He installed and upgraded that system for Day and Zimmerman Co of Parsons, KS, Jockey International, Inc. corporate Headquarters in Kenosha, WI, Springs Industries, Inc. of Lancaster, SC. And finally at Coca Cola Corporate Headquarters in Charlotte, NC. Retiring from Coca Cola in 2008, moving to Scottsbluff, NE, his wife Suzanne's former home. In the course of their marriage, Jim and Sue rescued many cats and dogs, getting them medical treatment, spaying and neutering them as necessary and finding them good homes. Some of these became their personal pets, giving them much joy and companionship for all of their lives. Jim's other passion was cooking Italian food. Jim cooked meals for many gatherings of family and friends, esp. on holidays and special occasions. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Suzanne R Ascanio of the home; two stepsons Nebraska State Patrol Sargent Jeff P. Boston of Broken Bow, NE and U.S Job Core Boot Camp Supervisor Christopher L. Boston of Chadron, NE; two children of a previous marriage, Cynthia I. (Beth Wimber) Ascanio of Garfield, AR and Derek L Ascanio of Pea Ridge, AR; two step children from a previous marriage, Dorinda (Pete) Post of Fontana, CA and Ray Lindsey of Grandview, TX; brother Anthony F. Ascanio of Shorline, WA and sister Marilyn (Bill) Leiker of Syracuse, NY; cousin/best friend John (Rosmari) Ascanio, Jr. of Pittsburg, KS and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at later date in St. Bridgets Cemetery in Scammon, Kansas. Memorials may be made to the Panhandle Humane Society in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
‘A Living Nightmare’: 25-year-old man remains missing a year later
-
Investigation underway after Torrington Fire Department's fireworks explode
-
A 72-year-old woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park when she tried to take a picture
-
Herrmann, Michelle
-
'Students will return in the fall': Scottsbluff school administrator shares plans for reopening
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.