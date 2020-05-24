ASpley, LaVonne

LaVonne May Aspley May 12, 2020 LaVonne May Aspley, age 84, of Minnetonka MN, formerly of Scottsbluff, passed away 5/12/20 from Covid19 complications. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roscoe. A graveside service is planned this summer at Grandfield Lutheran Cemetery, Sheyenne, ND, her hometown. Cards can be sent to Aspley family, 23975 Yellowstone Trail, Excelsior MN 55331 Washburn-McReavy.com

