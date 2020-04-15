Backhaus, Mary

Mary Backhaus March 21, 2020 TORRINGTON, WY Mary "Jane" Backhaus, (99) has gone to be with the Lord and her daughter, Anna Marie. Jane passed away at Goshen Care Center on March 21,2020 , where she had been living since July 2015. Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with cremation and services are pending at this time. Those who wish may direct memorial donations to either the Activity Department at Goshen Care Center or to a charity of the donor's choice, in lieu of flower arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com Jane was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on November 8, 1920 to Otis and Freda (Hoff) Willis. Jane attended school in both Nebraska and Colorado. Jane worked as a retail clerk for Jack & Jill Grocery and then Hartung's until her retirement. She met and married Fred Backhaus. Jane's hobbies included bingo, yard work and traveling with her husband until his passing. Jane continued her Bingo adventures and spent time with her beloved cat Odie until 2015. Jane was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she had been a member of the Kitchen Band. She is survived by her son, Lester (Bobbi) Miller of the UK, grandchildren Don (Sally) Ring, Englewood, CO; Mike (Shanna) Smith, Lingle, WY; Teri (Mark) Shinost, Torrington, WY; Adam Miller, UK; Daniel (Caroline), Northern Ireland; Kelly (Roger) Heenan, Casper, WY and Sara Backhaus, Brighton , CO. 8 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, daughter Anna Marie, stepson Larry and her parents.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Backhaus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

