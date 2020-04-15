Backhaus, Mary

Mary Backhaus March 21, 2020 TORRINGTON, WY Mary "Jane" Backhaus, (99) has gone to be with the Lord and her daughter, Anna Marie. Jane passed away at Goshen Care Center on March 21,2020 , where she had been living since July 2015. Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with cremation and services are pending at this time. Those who wish may direct memorial donations to either the Activity Department at Goshen Care Center or to a charity of the donor's choice, in lieu of flower arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com Jane was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on November 8, 1920 to Otis and Freda (Hoff) Willis. Jane attended school in both Nebraska and Colorado. Jane worked as a retail clerk for Jack & Jill Grocery and then Hartung's until her retirement. She met and married Fred Backhaus. Jane's hobbies included bingo, yard work and traveling with her husband until his passing. Jane continued her Bingo adventures and spent time with her beloved cat Odie until 2015. Jane was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she had been a member of the Kitchen Band. She is survived by her son, Lester (Bobbi) Miller of the UK, grandchildren Don (Sally) Ring, Englewood, CO; Mike (Shanna) Smith, Lingle, WY; Teri (Mark) Shinost, Torrington, WY; Adam Miller, UK; Daniel (Caroline), Northern Ireland; Kelly (Roger) Heenan, Casper, WY and Sara Backhaus, Brighton , CO. 8 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, daughter Anna Marie, stepson Larry and her parents.
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...A DEVELOPING WINTER WEATHER STORM WILL BRING ACCUMULATING SNOW TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .A LATE SEASON WINTER STORM EXPECTED TO BRING HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATION ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. MODELS HAVE BEEN CONSISTENT IN THE FACT THAT THIS DESCENDING 700 MB LOW ACROSS COLORADO WILL BRING SNOW THOUGH CONFIDENCE IN THE TRUE SWATH LOCATION OF HEAVIEST BANDED SNOW STILL DIFFERING AT 24 HOURS OUT TO WARRANT A WINTER STORM WATCH AT THIS TIME. SOME LOCALIZATION TOPOGRAPHIC HIGHER AMOUNTS CERTAINLY POSSIBLE ALONG THE CHEYENNE RIDGE AND NORTHWARD TO THE PINE RIDGE IN NIOBRARA COUNTY. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN HALF OF THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. PLAN ON TRAVEL DELAYS AND SNOW COVERED ROADS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ANY OUTDOOR ENTHUSIASTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION AND PLAN THEIR TRIPS ACCORDINGLY AS MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW MAY LIMIT VISIBILITY CAUSING ONE TO BECOME DISORIENTATED QUICKLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&
Most Popular
-
First coronavirus case announced in Box Butte County; new cases in Scotts Bluff County, Cheyenne County
-
Another coronavirus case confirmed in Scotts Bluff County
-
Four teens injured in collision Saturday night
-
Firefighters battle blaze
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.