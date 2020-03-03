Baily, Maci

Maci Tate Baily February 18, 2020 It is with shattered hearts that we announce the passing of Maci Tate Baily on February 18th, 2020. Services will be held at the YMCA Pavilion on Saturday, March 7th at 2:00 pm with a luncheon immediately following at the same location. Please dress casually (jeans and t-shirts). Maci had a kind, loving and warm soul. She loved the underdog and went out of her way to make sure people felt included and wanted. Maci's unique ability to fill any room with joy and bring levity to even the most difficult situations is a quality that will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Maci means gift of God, and all who knew and loved her feel privileged to have experienced that gift, if only for a short time. Throughout her life, Maci was continually surprised by God. Even in her brokenness, God's warmth and light shown through her in ways that were both humbling and inspiring. We will deeply miss her light, her love, her 'chillness,' her humor and her smile. Our hearts will forever hold her and be grateful for the time we did have. Maci was a mother, daughter, granddaughter, great granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend. She is survived by her beautiful son JahMiah King Baily; mother Stephanie Baily; father Kevin Evans; stepmothers Megan Washington and Kayleigh Evans; stepfathers Joe Simmons and Matt Lowe; sisters Riah Baily-Simmons, Nessa Baily, Scarlet Lowe, and Teanna Montoya; brothers Jalen Krening, Elyjaah Evans and Ja'kaubey Evans; stepsiblings Jason and Jalicia Washington; grandparents Will and Donna Baily; great-grandparents Bruce and Virginia Baily; niece Journey Montoya; aunts Ashley Baily, Lindsy Baily, Emily Garcia, Janel Baily and Becky Baily; uncles Dustin Baily, Ryan Baily, Javier Garcia and Deon Carson; cousins River Baily-Nolde, Paxton Baily-Nolde, Sophi Baily-Nolde, Jayden Baily, Trenton Baily and her many cousins in New Jersey; Great Aunts & Uncles Tammy & Bob Haverick, Cheri & Darold Davidson, Brenda & Gary Bergstrom, Diane & Jim Propst, Mike & Connie Shay, and their families; her best friend JoJo Ozuna; close friends Maria Diaz and Jesus Nevarez; adopted families the Theresa/Dominic Ozuna family, Wanda Brown Ray family (including Leija Ray and Davion Ray) and the Terrytown low-income housing family; and her own personal love story Terrance Grady. Maci was deeply loved and will be forever missed. There is a void in our hearts without our little BabyGirl. She will be loved and cherished until we meet again. Thank you, God for giving us the time we did have and the hope we have to see her again. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with services and the adoption of Maci's son, JahMiah. To donate, go to GoFundMe.com and search Maci Tate Baily, and click on the campaign in Scottsbluff, NE.
Remembering loved ones
